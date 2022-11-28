 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: New head coach is a surprise to Bucky

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The University of Wisconsin has hired Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Almost everyone assumed that interim coach Jim Leonhard, a former UW player and fan favorite, would be given the job. He took over after a difficult start and sort of salvaged a lost Badgers season. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger opening up an unexpected present.
