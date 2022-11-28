The University of Wisconsin has hired Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Almost everyone assumed that interim coach Jim Leonhard, a former UW player and fan favorite, would be given the job. He took over after a difficult start and sort of salvaged a lost Badgers season.
Hands on Wisconsin: New head coach is a surprise to Bucky
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aaron Rodgers visits Santa Claus in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Family is thankful for the Respect for Marriage Act in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane visit Santa Claus in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
The Badgers hope to win back Paul Bunyan's axe in this week's game day cartoon from Phil Hands.
Thanksgiving turkeys won't have to suffer through another two years of Donald Trump running for president in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives Donald Trump a new nickname in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox sings Thanksgiving carols in this week's Mendota Marsh.