Hands on Wisconsin: Never forget the insurrection of Jan. 6

One year ago, former President Donald Trump riled up a mob of his gullible followers and convinced them to storm the U.S. Capitol and disrupt the democratic transfer of power. Thankfully, the insurrection failed.

While the death total of Jan. 6 doesn't compare to some of the other tragic days of infamy in American history, the events of that day posed a substantial threat to our nation's democracy. And without the heroism of hundreds of law enforcement officers the death toll could have been substantially higher.

Republicans would like us all to forget about this tragic day. Don't.

Republicans would like us to forget about the tragic events of Jan. 6 in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

