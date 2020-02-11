You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: "Minnesota Badger" shirts could have been worse
Hands on Wisconsin: "Minnesota Badger" shirts could have been worse

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Customers in a Minnesota Target store found onesies touting the "Minnesota Badgers." While the printing mistake is humorous and embarrassing for the Minnesota-based retail superstore, it could have been worse. 

