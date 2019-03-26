President Donald Trump's emergency declaration means that the military will pay for the border wall. A new firing range at Madison's Truax Field is one on the projects that may be cut to pay for the wall.
Hands on Wisconsin: Military, not Mexico, will pay for Trump's wall
Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal
