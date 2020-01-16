Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is committed to holding a speedy impeachment trial, despite new evidence about President Donald Trump's dealings in Ukraine, and high level witnesses who are willing to testify.