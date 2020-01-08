You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to act globally not locally
Hands on Wisconsin: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to act globally not locally

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The debate over Edgewood High School's master plan and whether or not the private Catholic school will be allowed to play games on its home football field has been one of the most contentious issues in Madison.

But during the City Council's discussion over this issue, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway lamented that "Bombs are flying in Iraq and this is what we’re talking about." It sounds like the mayor would rather have the city dabble in an international affair over which it has no control, than deal with a hot-button local zoning issue which it could actually fix.

But that's Madison.  

