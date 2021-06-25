Hands on Wisconsin: Mayor drives over dreams of a reimagined State Street

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is adamant that a new bus rapid transit system must include State Street. Business owners are upset about large bus platforms in front of their stores, and would rather see a more pedestrian-friendly environment, perhaps even a pedestrian mall.

The new bus rapid transit system is an exciting opportunity, but the new buses don't need to run down Madison's most iconic street. Buses could just as easily run down Gorham and Johnson streets with large boarding stations near a State Street pedestrian promenade.

Unfortunately, backlash to buses on State Street may turn into backlash against the entire bus rapid transit system. That would be a shame.

