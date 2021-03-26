 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Mass shootings are dangerous. Mass voting isn't
Hands on Wisconsin: Mass shootings are dangerous. Mass voting isn't

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

America is once again being plagued by mass shootings. Republicans are opposed to any new laws which would restrict access to dangerous weapons that can kill dozens of people in the blink of an eye.

They would rather focus on making it more difficult to vote.  

