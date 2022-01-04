 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Madison schools overreact to virus
Hands on Wisconsin: Madison schools overreact to virus

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Madison School District shut down schools because of rising COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. This seems to be an overreaction.

It appears omicron isn't as dangerous as other variants, and the vast majority of Madison's students and staff have been vaccinated. Closing schools at the last minute over the holiday weekend, threw parents schedules into disarray. Also, prolonged virtual learning won't be good for students. 

We always mock folks in the South when a little snow storm shuts everything down. We are doing the same thing here. 

