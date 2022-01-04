Hands on Wisconsin: Madison schools overreact to virus

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Madison School District shut down schools because of rising COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. This seems to be an overreaction.

It appears omicron isn't as dangerous as other variants, and the vast majority of Madison's students and staff have been vaccinated. Closing schools at the last minute over the holiday weekend, threw parents schedules into disarray. Also, prolonged virtual learning won't be good for students.

We always mock folks in the South when a little snow storm shuts everything down. We are doing the same thing here.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.