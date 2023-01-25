Hands on Wisconsin: Madison must build big to meet housing demand

Madison is lucky to be fast-growing city that attracts people from across the country for good jobs and our excellent quality of life.
But we aren't building enough housing for all the people who want to call this great city home. That means the wealthiest folks get to fight over the limited supply of housing, and that drives the prices up for everyone else.
Madison should be building more dense housing along transit lines near the center of the city, but almost every proposed project is held up by privileged neighborhood associations, and then scaled down to placate critics.
That won't help Madison close it's housing deficit.