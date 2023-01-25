Hands on Wisconsin: Madison must build big to meet housing demand

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Madison is lucky to be fast-growing city that attracts people from across the country for good jobs and our excellent quality of life.

But we aren't building enough housing for all the people who want to call this great city home. That means the wealthiest folks get to fight over the limited supply of housing, and that drives the prices up for everyone else.

Madison should be building more dense housing along transit lines near the center of the city, but almost every proposed project is held up by privileged neighborhood associations, and then scaled down to placate critics.

That won't help Madison close it's housing deficit.

