The city of Madison is thinking about paving some of the smaller medians on major roads -- and people are really unhappy. But the truth is, lots of the medians under consideration are tiny and maintaining the grass or flowers can be difficult and expensive.
Just In
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Madison melee over medians is much ado about nothing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michael Gableman and Ron Johnson embarrass the state of Wisconsin in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe V. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Lewis Crane's nephew steps up to the plate in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has required the Madison Public School District to add several days of instruction to the schoo…
Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, buys Twitter in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands