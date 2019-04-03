Satya Rhodes-Conway handily won the election to be the next mayor of Madison, defeating Paul Soglin and his iconic mustache.
topical
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
OFFER ENDS SOON
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus
Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime.
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal
Whenever Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.