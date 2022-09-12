 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Lousy weekend of football spurs interest in Bucks

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Both the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers lost their football games this weekend. Both teams played poorly against mediocre opponents. Fans are now likely looking forward to the start of basketball season as a distraction. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics