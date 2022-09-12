Both the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers lost their football games this weekend. Both teams played poorly against mediocre opponents. Fans are now likely looking forward to the start of basketball season as a distraction.
Hands on Wisconsin: Lousy weekend of football spurs interest in Bucks
