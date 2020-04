Hands on Wisconsin: Look on the bright side of the F-35s

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Madison's Truax Field has been selected to receive new F-35 fighter jets from the Air Force. The jets may be marginally louder than the F-16s that currently fly from the base, so naturally Madison residents are in an uproar over the fighter planes.