UW-Madison is in desperate need of a new home for its College of Engineering. This institution educates some of the top engineers in the country and is an economic engine for the state of Wisconsin.

A new facility was the top priority for the entire University of Wisconsin System in this year's state capital budget. But Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee opted not to fund the project. However, they still found resources to spend on a new athletic facility on the UW-Madison campus.

Decisions like this make it look like the Legislature cares more about catching a football than training the workforce of tomorrow.

