Even though the Capitol was closed for the pandemic and the Legislature didn't meet after April, lawmakers still claimed over $550,000 in expenses known as per diems.

Some of the worst offenders were former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who was elected to Congress in the fall, and former Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, who claimed expenses while working from his home across the street from the Capitol in Downtown Madison.