 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Lawmaker says it's time for GOP to cheat
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: Lawmaker says it's time for GOP to cheat

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

A new Republican lawmaker, Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, was caught on camera telling a group of activists that Republicans need to "cheat like Democrats or bend the rules" to win upcoming elections.

There is no evidence of Democrats cheating in recent elections. Meanwhile Republicans continue to maintain power in Wisconsin, despite some unpopular and zany ideas, thanks in large part to gerrymandered legislative districts and campaign funds from secret dark money groups. Republicans also want to make it more difficult to vote in hopes of suppressing Democratic turnout.

That all sounds like cheating to me.    

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Saturday's NFC playoff game
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics