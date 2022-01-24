Hands on Wisconsin: Lawmaker says it's time for GOP to cheat

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

A new Republican lawmaker, Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, was caught on camera telling a group of activists that Republicans need to "cheat like Democrats or bend the rules" to win upcoming elections.

There is no evidence of Democrats cheating in recent elections. Meanwhile Republicans continue to maintain power in Wisconsin, despite some unpopular and zany ideas, thanks in large part to gerrymandered legislative districts and campaign funds from secret dark money groups. Republicans also want to make it more difficult to vote in hopes of suppressing Democratic turnout.