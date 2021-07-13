Despite recounts and court cases showing there was no election fraud, too many supporters of former President Donald Trump believe the 2020 election was stolen. It's easier for them to believe zany conspiracy theories about cover-ups than it is to believe the truth that runs counter to their world view.
Hands on Wisconsin: Lack of evidence won't stop Trump supporters
