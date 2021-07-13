 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Lack of evidence won't stop Trump supporters
Hands on Wisconsin: Lack of evidence won't stop Trump supporters

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Despite recounts and court cases showing there was no election fraud, too many supporters of former President Donald Trump believe the 2020 election was stolen. It's easier for them to believe zany conspiracy theories about cover-ups than it is to believe the truth that runs counter to their world view.  

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
