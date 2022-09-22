 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Labor shortage is real immigration crisis

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Republicans keep harping about a crisis at our southern border. The real crisis facing our country is a labor shortage, which could be helped if we reformed our immigration rules and made it easier for willing workers to enter the country. 

