Hands on Wisconsin: Kleefisch may not be crazy enough to win a GOP primary

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch was, at one point, the frontrunner in the Republican gubernatorial primary, and given Gov. Tony Evers' tepid popularity, she had a good chance for winning the general election.

Now two radical Republicans have entered the race. Both Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and former Marine Kevin Nicholson welcome conspiracy theories and support Donald Trump's "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen. It's not clear that Kleefisch will win the nomination, and she is now taking more "Trumpy" positions, calling for changes to the Wisconsin Election Commission and refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election (despite saying he did earlier).