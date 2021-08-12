Wisconsin's longest serving congressman, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has decided not to run for reelection in 2022. Kind's district is the most competitive in the state, and Kind was one of only a handful of Democrats to get elected in a district that voted for Trump. It's likely that Republicans will win this seat as they hope to gain the majority in the House in 2022.
Hands on Wisconsin: Kind's retirement is good news for Republicans
alert
Hands on Wisconsin: Kind's retirement is good news for Republicans
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been an increase in shootings over the last year. While many factors have contributed to the rise in violence, the fact that our nat…
UW-Madison won't be receiving a pledged $100 million investment from Foxconn in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Lewis Crane thinks Oscar Fox's barbecue is too smoky in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Democrats serve up "soft" infrastructure sundae in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Giannis is the new king of Wisconsin sports in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox gets ups early for barbecue in this week's Mendota Marsh.