Hands on Wisconsin: Kind's retirement is good news for Republicans

Wisconsin's longest serving congressman, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has decided not to run for reelection in 2022. Kind's district is the most competitive in the state, and Kind was one of only a handful of Democrats to get elected in a district that voted for Trump. It's likely that Republicans will win this seat as they hope to gain the majority in the House in 2022.