Hands on Wisconsin: Kind's retirement is good news for Republicans
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin's longest serving congressman, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has decided not to run for reelection in 2022. Kind's district is the most competitive in the state, and Kind was one of only a handful of Democrats to get elected in a district that voted for Trump. It's likely that Republicans will win this seat as they hope to gain the majority in the House in 2022. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
