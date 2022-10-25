 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Kids aim to scare adults this Halloween

This cartoon was actually inspired by real life event. This past weekend, my son and his friends discussed what they should wear as Halloween costumes to really scare the adults and this is what they came up with. Apparently the sarcastic apple doesn't fall far from the tree. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
