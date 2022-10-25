This cartoon was actually inspired by real life event. This past weekend, my son and his friends discussed what they should wear as Halloween costumes to really scare the adults and this is what they came up with. Apparently the sarcastic apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Hands on Wisconsin: Kids aim to scare adults this Halloween
