Hopefully, Santa is prepared to deal with supply chain problems, a labor shortage and rising inflation. But one can understand if the the kids are concerned.
alert
Hands on Wisconsin: Kiddos take supply chain problems seriously
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phil Hands draws a cartoon about an early Thanksgiving celebration.
Bucky's pest control handles the pesky gophers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Lewis Crane and Oscar Fox go for a post-Thanksgiving run in this week's Mendota Marsh.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.