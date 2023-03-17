It's seems clear that long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be taking his talents elsewhere next year. That means Jordan Love, Rodgers' backup and a first-round draft pick, will be leading the green and gold in the future. Rodgers had a great career in Green Bay, and Love has some big shoes to fill. Let's hope Love can match Rodgers' talent and not his ego.
| Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.