Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

It's seems clear that long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be taking his talents elsewhere next year. That means Jordan Love, Rodgers' backup and a first-round draft pick, will be leading the green and gold in the future. Rodgers had a great career in Green Bay, and Love has some big shoes to fill. Let's hope Love can match Rodgers' talent and not his ego.