Hands on Wisconsin: Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald are Trump's stooges

Three members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation have embarrassed the state.
Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, voted to toss out the votes of a fair election to appease Donald Trump. In the end, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, voted to uphold the election, but he had initially led the charge to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the vote. There actions undermined our democracy and violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution.
Wisconsin deserves better than these clowns.