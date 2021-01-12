Hands on Wisconsin: Johnson, Tiffany and Fitzgerald are Trump's stooges

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, voted to toss out the votes of a fair election to appease Donald Trump. In the end, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, voted to uphold the election, but he had initially led the charge to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the vote. There actions undermined our democracy and violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution.