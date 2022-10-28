Republicans have stitched together the false narrative that Democrats are responsible for out of control crime. While some crimes, disturbingly murder, saw a sharp uptick due the pandemic, those increases can't be blamed Democrats at the state and national level. If anything, lax Republican gun laws have allowed deadly weapons to flood our streets.
Hands on Wisconsin: Johnson and Michels create monster to attack democrats
