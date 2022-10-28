 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Johnson and Michels create monster to attack democrats

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Republicans have stitched together the false narrative that Democrats are responsible for out of control crime. While some crimes, disturbingly murder, saw a sharp uptick due the pandemic, those increases can't be blamed Democrats at the state and national level. If anything, lax Republican gun laws have allowed deadly weapons to flood our streets. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics