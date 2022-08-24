Critics have argued that the Inflation Reduction Act -- which Joe Biden just signed into law -- won't do much to address inflation. That might be true. But there's only so much Biden can do to reduce inflation which is affecting every corner of the Earth right now. The new bill will actually be the most significant investment against climate change our nation has ever made, and that is worth celebrating.
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden's bill addresses global temperature inflation
