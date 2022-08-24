 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden's bill addresses global temperature inflation

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Critics have argued that the Inflation Reduction Act -- which Joe Biden just signed into law -- won't do much to address inflation. That might be true. But there's only so much Biden can do to reduce inflation which is affecting every corner of the Earth right now. The new bill will actually be the most significant investment against climate change our nation has ever made, and that is worth celebrating. 

