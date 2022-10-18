 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden waits for candidates to call

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Democrats are polling better in the midterm elections than expected, but President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular. Few Democratic candidates want to be seen on the campaign trail with the president right now and some are even running against some of his policies. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
