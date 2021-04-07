 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden redefines infrastructure
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Joe Biden has introduced a massive package of legislation that he and Democrats are calling an infrastructure bill.

While the bill will pay to fix roads, bridges, transit systems, water systems, and expand broadband access, it also pays for things we don't usually consider infrastructure, such as increasing pay for care workers and addressing racial equity (both worthy goals). "Infrastructure" is popular with the public so it's politically smart to label stuff infrastructure, even if it really isn't. 

