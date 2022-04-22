 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden ignores his role in inflation

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Gov. Tony Evers vetoing Republican bills.

Joe Biden is right that the war in Ukraine and supply chain problems have exacerbated inflation. But he refuses to acknowledge that his stimulus and massive government spending increases -- which flooded the economy with extra cash -- played a key role in the current crisis of increasing prices. 

