Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden expects Republicans to unify with him
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden expects Republicans to unify with him

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Ten Republican senators have offered their ideas for a COVID-19 relief bill. While the bill doesn't do everything the Democrats want, President Joe Biden should work with the Republican to pass this compromise bill quickly, with bipartisan support. Then he can ram through other priorities using budget reconciliation (which only requires 51 votes to pass in the Senate).

But it doesn't look like he will do that. Instead, it looks likely he will go it alone and pass the entire package via budget reconciliation. So much for unity. 

