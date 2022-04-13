 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden doesn't deserve blame (or credit) for gas prices

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Joe Biden was blamed as gas prices shot up earlier this year. Now that the prices are coming back down, he's getting no credit. In reality, there is little that a president can do to affect the price of oil and gas. 

