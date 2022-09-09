Last week, President Joe Biden called the Republicans who are trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election semi-fascists. Republicans, who have accused all democrats of all sorts of terrible things, called the president divisive.
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden calls some Republican semi-fascists
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96 after serving as Queen for more than seven decades. All of Great Britain mourns h…
President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers celebrate Labor Day in Milwaukee in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox is excited for another season of Badgers football in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Bucky kicks of the 2022 football season this Saturday at Camp Randall against the Illinois State Red Birds.
Poll numbers don't bother Wisconsin's anti-science senator in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Republicans oppose Gov. Tony Evers' proposed tax cut in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky gets ready for the start of another Badgers football season in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
A teachers dons a cellphone suit in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.