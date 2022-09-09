 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden calls some Republican semi-fascists

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Last week, President Joe Biden called the Republicans who are trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election semi-fascists. Republicans, who have accused all democrats of all sorts of terrible things, called the president divisive.  

