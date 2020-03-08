You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the grumpiest old men
Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the grumpiest old men

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Democratic Party is full of young energetic people from diverse backgrounds, but the two candidates left in the race to be the party's presidential nominee are two old white men in their late 70s who like to shout -- a lot. 

