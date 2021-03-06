alert Hands on Wisconsin: It's story time with Ronald McJohnson Mar 6, 2021 13 hrs ago 0 Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal U.S Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is using any means necessary to delay Joe Biden's needed and popular COVD relief package. The senator's latest clownish antics include having the 600 page bill read aloud on the Senate floor. 0 comments Tags Cartoon Phil Hands Coronavirus Covid-19 Ron Johnson Ronald Mcdonald Clown Bill Budget Covid Relief Senate Floor Politics Parliament Means Antic Oshkosh Ronald Mcjohnson Joe Biden Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Opinion | Cartoon WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring your friendly neighborhood "shorts guy" Feb 18, 2021 Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a cartoon about Winter in Wisconsin.