Hands on Wisconsin: It's story time with Ronald McJohnson
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

U.S Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is using any means necessary to delay Joe Biden's needed and popular COVD relief package. The senator's latest clownish antics include having the 600 page bill read aloud on the Senate floor. 

