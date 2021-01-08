Our sitting president incited a riot to try to overturn a free and fair election. President Donald Trump will go down in history as America's worst president.
Hands on Wisconsin: It's official. Trump is America's worst president
President Donald Trump promised to "Make America Great Again."
