Wisconsin Republicans lost all the statewide elections in 2018. But in their analysis of that election, the Republican Party of Wisconsin refuses to admit that our unpopular and controversial president had a role to play in their defeat.
Hands on Wisconsin: It's obvious why Wisconsin Republicans lost in 2018
Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal
