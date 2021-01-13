alert
Hands on Wisconsin: Impeachment is vaccine for Trump virus
Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald and Ron Johnson have embarrassed the state of Wisconsin.
Our sitting president incited a riot to try to overturn a free and fair election. President Donald Trump will go down in history as America's …
President Donald Trump promised to "Make America Great Again."
Wisconsin's worst senator, Joe McCarthy, led a smear campaign in the 1950s to root out communism. Despite his claims, he never had any evidenc…