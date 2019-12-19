You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Impeachment is just what Democrats wanted for Christmas
Hands on Wisconsin: Impeachment is just what Democrats wanted for Christmas

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Democratic-controlled House has impeached President Donald Trump. Despite the historic nature of the action, it will have little effect, since President Trump is almost certain to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. 

