Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Folks in Wisconsin's second largest city are getting excited about the prospect of passenger rail linking Madison to Milwaukee, Chicago and the Twin Cities. But Republicans in the state Legislature refuse to offer any support to the nationally-funded project.

Republicans leaders claim the state could be on the hook for rail expenses further down the line, but the reality is that denying Madison something it wants plays well with their conservative political base.