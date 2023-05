Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Gov. Tony Evers has said he will veto a shared revenue proposal from Republicans because it has too many strings attached.

The plan would return more state revenue to cities and counties, so long as local communities agree to some GOP restrictions. These include maintaining funding for police, maintaining arrest and citation levels, and barring health departments from closing businesses for pandemics for more than two weeks.