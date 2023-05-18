Thousands of people are moving to Madison every year. This is largely because our city has a thriving economy and a wonderful quality of life.
But we aren't building enough housing for all of these new people (many of whom want live in our vibrant Downtown area). Because we don't have enough homes for all the folks who want to live here, the price of our housing is rising quickly. One of the best ways to slow the increase in prices is to build more units. That means building taller buildings, something too many folks in Madison are opposed to.