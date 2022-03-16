 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Happy St. Patrick's Day from Aaron Rodgers

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a new deal with the Green Bay Packers. The deal will give Packers fans a few more years of Rodgers' on-field heroics, but will also cost the team a pretty penny. 

