Hands on Wisconsin: Gun and opioid deaths are related to COVID

PHIL HANDS

America has faced some grim milestones recently.

We now know that more than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19. But the toll goes beyond that. Over 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021 alone, a dramatic increase over previous years. Gun deaths (including gun suicides) have also increased with more than 40,000 American dying from gun violence last year. 

The social isolation of quarantines and virtual school and the economic disruption caused by COVID-19 have had a ripple effect on Americans. Unfortunately, many (often young Americans) have turned to drugs and violence to deal with these stressors.

