Hands on Wisconsin: Gov. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes aren't at all scary

Republican ads portray Gov. Tony Evers and senate candidate Mandela Barnes as dangerous radical socialists. But both candidates are pretty mild-mannered and reasonably moderate compared to the extremists who dominate the GOP.
