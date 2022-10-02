 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: GOP hobos are squatting on state boards

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Several Republicans serving on state boards are refusing to give up their seats, long after their terms have expired. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has nominated several replacements, but the GOP-controlled Senate has refused to confirm them. The State Supreme Court has basically said this is fine. By holding on to these seats, Republicans continue to abuse power and undermine faith in the state's institutions. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics