Several Republicans serving on state boards are refusing to give up their seats, long after their terms have expired. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has nominated several replacements, but the GOP-controlled Senate has refused to confirm them. The State Supreme Court has basically said this is fine. By holding on to these seats, Republicans continue to abuse power and undermine faith in the state's institutions.
Hands on Wisconsin: GOP hobos are squatting on state boards
