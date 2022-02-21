Gov. Tony Evers' veto is only thing keeping Republicans from passing a number of bad bills. He's like a hockey goalie for the Legislature's screwy partisan plans.
Hands on Wisconsin: Goalie Tony Evers blocks bad legislation
