Hands on Wisconsin: Giannis is the new king of Wisconsin sports
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Giannis is the new king of Wisconsin sports

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to an NBA Championship. He has done it with a humble dignity and genuine respect for the fans of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. It's a sharp contrast to the recent antics of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
