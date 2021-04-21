 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: George Floyd bends the universe toward justice
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: George Floyd bends the universe toward justice

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The death of George Floyd sparked a racial awakening in America. Now, the murder conviction of the police officer who killed him is showing America that change is possible. The road to justice is long, but we are heading in the right the direction. 

Follow along as Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about voting access and gun violence 
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics