 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Gas prices trump Trump's threat to democracy

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Jan. 6 Committee hearings are laying out how Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election, and undermine our democracy. Unfortunately, many Americans are more worried about inflation and the price of the gas than the threat of authoritarian rule. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Summer Vacation You Toon

Summer vacation begins in contest

Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics